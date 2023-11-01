loading…

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu emphasized that Ukraine had lost. Photo/Sputnik

MOSCOW – Kiev’s efforts to advance on the front lines remained fruitless and resulted in heavy losses on the battlefield and reduced morale of Ukrainian troops. This was stated by Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu.

“Despite NATO supplies of new types of weapons, the Kiev regime is experiencing defeat. “Russian troops continue to carry out active defense, which is effectively causing damage,” the minister said at a government meeting, reported by RT.

Shoigu particularly highlighted the success of Russian air defense forces, praising them for carrying out 1,400 successful intercepts of Ukrainian assets last month. The downed targets included 37 aircraft and six ATACMS tactical ballistic missiles, he claimed. The US provided the final capability in early October, after months of requests by the Ukrainian government.

Shoigu compared the number of downed Ukrainian planes with the number of F-16s promised to Ukraine by Western donors. The promised fleet would take Russia about 20 days to destroy as demonstrated last month, he said.

Western governments have pledged to support Ukraine “as long as necessary” to defeat Russia on the battlefield, but their ability to fulfill those promises remains in question. The conflict in the Middle East, which erupted last month and led to a surge in demand for weapons by Israel, has further weakened Kiev’s ability to get help from the West.

Ukraine aid has been the subject of debate in the opposition-majority US House of Representatives. Newly appointed Republican Chairman Mike Johnson last week rejected a White House proposal to combine spending for several security purposes, including Ukraine. A bill he submitted on Monday proposed a separate $14.3 billion package for Israel. But US President Joe Biden has promised to veto the bill.

The fallout from conflict by EU countries has put pressure on their governments, as voters turn to parties that promise to prioritize national interests over supporting Kiev, as was the case in elections in Slovakia at the end of September. Newly elected Prime Minister Robert Fico opposes aid to Ukraine, citing corruption problems in Kiev.

