Russia withdrew from a European armed forces treaty imposed during the Cold War. Photo/Illustration

MOSCOW – Russia officially withdrew from a landmark security treaty that restricted key categories of conventional armed forces. Russia blames the United States (US) for undermining post-Cold War security with the expansion of the NATO military alliance.

The 1990 Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE), signed a year after the fall of the Berlin Wall, established verifiable limits on the categories of conventional military equipment that could be used by NATO and the Warsaw Pact.

The treaty was designed to prevent either side of the Cold War from amassing forces for a swift attack on the other side in Europe, but was unpopular with Moscow because it reduced the Soviet Union’s superiority in conventional weapons.

Russia suspended participation in the agreement in 2007 and stopped active participation in 2015. More than a year after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin in May signed a decree condemning the agreement.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said Russia had officially withdrawn from the agreement at midnight on Tuesday (7/11/2023) and the agreement was now “history.”

“The CFE agreement was concluded at the end of the Cold War, when the creation of a new global and European security architecture based on cooperation seemed possible, and appropriate efforts had been made,” the ministry said in a statement as quoted by Al Arabiya.

Russia said the US push to expand NATO membership had led alliance countries to openly circumvent the group’s restrictions in the treaty, and added that Finland’s entry into NATO as well as Sweden’s membership application meant the treaty was no longer valid.

“Even formal preservation of the CFE Treaty becomes unacceptable from the point of view of Russia’s fundamental security interests,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said, noting that the US and its allies did not ratify the updated CFE in 1999.

The war in Ukraine has triggered the worst crisis in Moscow’s relations with the West since the depths of the Cold War. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at the weekend that relations with the United States were below zero.