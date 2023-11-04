loading…

The Russian government accuses the United States of preparing a nuclear test site in Nevada. Photo/Atomic Archive

MOSCOW – The Russian government accused the United States (US) of preparing a test site nuclear of Nevada.

Moscow warned Washington not to resume full-scale nuclear tests after President Vladimir Putin withdrew ratification of Russia’s Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty (CTBT) to restore balance.

“The United States must understand that conducting a full-scale test, for which the infrastructure in Nevada is reportedly preparing, will force us to respond in kind,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, as quoted by RT, Saturday (4/ 11/2023).

Last month, the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) conducted underground detonations at a site northwest of Las Vegas with the aim of improving detection of underground nuclear explosive tests. “The explosion involved high explosive chemicals and radio tracers,” the NNSA said.

On Thursday, Moscow officially withdrew ratification of the CTBT, stating that the US Congress had avoided ratifying the 1996 treaty for more than 25 years under implausible pretexts.

“This cannot go on forever,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said. “In conditions where the United States is carrying out extremely hostile actions against our country, maintaining the imbalance in the CTBT approach that has developed between Moscow and Washington turns out to be no longer possible.”

The US has not carried out a direct nuclear test since 1992. Russia has publicly said it will not proceed with a nuclear test first but will respond if the US imposes its will.

However, the Pentagon recently announced plans to develop a high-yield version of the B61 gravity bomb, while Congressional advisory bodies are urging a major expansion of the US nuclear arsenal, whatever the cost.

Earlier this week, the US Air Force destroyed a warheadless Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) during a failed test, after discovering an unspecified “anomaly” that needed to be investigated.

It was the second test since early September. The US plans to replace the old missiles with new designs, which are expected to be ready in the 2030s.

