loading…

Russia threatens to destroy US-made F-16 fighter jets within 20 days of arrival in Ukraine. Photo/REUTERS

MOSCOW – Defense Minister Russia Sergey Shoigu threatened to destroy the F-16 fighter jet made in the United States (US) within 20 days of arriving in Ukraine.

He made the time estimate after assessing the success of a Russian air defense system in shooting down a Ukrainian military plane last month.

Speaking at a ministerial meeting, Shoigu praised Russian troops for making more than 1,400 interceptions in October.

He said the number of interceptions included 37 Ukrainian planes, almost double the number of F-16s Western countries wanted to give Kyiv.

“If our air defense forces work this way, (the F-16 fleet) will need a working time of around 20 days,” he said, as quoted by RT, Wednesday (1/11/2023).

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the planes downed by Russian forces last month were mostly Soviet-designed MiG-29s and Su-25s.

Shoigu previously claimed that Russian forces had used a “new complex” to improve interceptions.

A source quoted by the TASS news agency claimed that Russia had used A-50 airborne radar aircraft to detect Ukrainian targets earlier and at lower altitudes.

Meanwhile the attack was reportedly carried out with a long-range anti-aircraft missile fired from an S-400 launcher, armed with a new warhead and guided using data from airborne radar.