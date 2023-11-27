loading…

Russia’s first naval drone. Photo/sputnik

MOSCOW – The first Russian naval drone will be delivered to the Russian armed forces at the end of 2023 and tested in a war zone in Ukraine.

This news was revealed by Mikhail Danilenko, managing director of the Kingisepp Machine-Building Plant (KMZ), to Sputnik.

“The Ministry of Defense has agreed to send the first 10 units, which we must send by the end of this year. “This will be the first experimental batch that will be tested in the special military operations zone,” said Danilenko, reported by Sputnik.

Danilenko added the company calls the device a “disposable boat” that can also act as a kamikaze drone. These boats are difficult to detect due to their design and size.

“The drone will be able to reach speeds of up to 80 kilometers per hour (49.7 miles per hour) and have a payload of around 600 kilograms (1,322 pounds), with a cruising range of more than 200 kilometers (124 miles),” said Danilenko.

KMZ specializes in the production of boats for Russian law enforcement agencies. Russia appears to have the upper hand in the war against Ukraine, as Kiev’s counteroffensive fails.

