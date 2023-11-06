loading…

Russia test-fired a nuclear-capable Bulava intercontinental ballistic missile from the Imperator Alexander III submarine. Photo/REUTERS

MOSCOW – Russia on Sunday announced it had successfully test-fired a Bulava intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) capable of carrying a nuclear warhead. The missile was fired from a submarine.

The Bulava missile test-fire, the first in a year, came as Russia stepped up its nuclear rhetoric since withdrawing its ratification of the nuclear test ban treaty.

“The new nuclear-powered strategic missile submarine Imperator Alexander III (Emperor Alexander III) has successfully launched the Bulava sea-based intercontinental ballistic missile,” said the Russian Defense Ministry, as quoted by AFP, Monday (6/11/2023).

According to the ministry, the Imperator Alexander III submarine fired an underwater missile from an undisclosed location in the White Sea on the northwest coast at a target thousands of kilometers away on the Kamchatka peninsula in the far east.

“Missile firing occurred in normal mode from underwater positions,” the ministry said. “The missile range arrives at the designated area at the specified time.”

The 12-meter-long Bulava missile is designed to be the backbone of Moscow’s nuclear triad and has a range of more than 8,000 km.

Western countries have accused Moscow of using reckless nuclear rhetoric since launching its invasion of Ukraine in February.

President Vladimir Putin earlier this week signed a law revoking Russia’s ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, a move strongly criticized by the United States.

The 1996 treaty banned all nuclear explosions, including direct tests of nuclear weapons, although the treaty never went into effect because several important countries–including the United States and China–never ratified it.

