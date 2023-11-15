Killer Anna Politkovskaya

Russia, pardoned for enlisting: Anna Politkovskaya’s killer freed, sentenced to 20 years

In Russia was pardoned a man who had been recognized guilty of the murder of journalist Anna Politkovskaya in 2006. Serghei Khadzhikurbanov, who had been sentenced to 20 years in prison, is freed thanks to the fact that he enlisted and fought in Ukraine, as reported by his lawyer. Khadzhikurbanov, a former officer of the anti-crime department, spent six months at the front. Khadzhikurbanov, who is also a former investigator was invited, as a special forces fighter, “to sign a contract to participate in the special military operation.” And “when the contract ended, he was pardoned by presidential decree,” said his lawyer, Alexei Mikhalchik.

The man was supposed to finish serving his sentence in 2034: “I think in a way, justice has been done because I believe Khadzhikurbanov was not involved in the killing of Anna Politkovskaya,” added the lawyer. Specifically, “Khadzhikurbanov participated in the special operation as a prisoner, then was pardoned and now participates as a civilian soldier, having signed a contract with the Ministry of Defense. He worked in the special forces in the 90s, has experience, and is probably that’s why he was immediately offered a command post,” his lawyer said.

