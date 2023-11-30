loading…

Russia equates the LGBT movement as an extremism group. Photo/Reuters

MOSCOW – The Russian Supreme Court on Thursday (30/11/2023) banned the “international LGBT public movement” and designated it as an extremist group.

The lawsuit was filed earlier this month by the Russian Justice Ministry, which argued that the activities of the “LGBT movement” qualified it as an “extremist group.” In particular, this has spread “social and religious discord” in the country, the ministry claimed.

The hearing took place behind closed doors and lasted more than four hours because the case involved more than 20 materials, RIA Novosti reported, citing the press service of the Supreme Court. No representatives from the “international LGBT movement” were present during the trial, and only a lawyer from the Ministry of Justice was present.

Over the past few years, Russia has gradually tightened laws aimed at countering the spread of so-called “LGBT ideology.” In 2013, the country banned the spread of such propaganda among minors, and then extended the measure to adults last December.

Large fines were imposed on anyone found guilty of promoting “non-traditional sexual relations”, transgenderism and pedophilia.

However, it is still unclear which pro-LGBT groups will be affected by this new decision in Russia. The largest group in the country is the ‘Russian LGBT network’, a civic platform founded in the mid-2000s to bring together regional organizations advocating for the rights of sexual minorities.

The network, which was designated a “foreign agent” two years ago, is part of LIGA – the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association – a large Swiss-based NGO that has been advocating for gay rights since the late 1970s. .

(ahm)