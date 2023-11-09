loading…

Russia-North Korea military relations are cordial, the US and South Korea are concerned. Photo/Illustration

SEOUL – Minister of Foreign Affairs United States of America (AS) Antony Blinken said that he and his colleagues from South Korea (South Korea), Park Jin, has deep concerns regarding the increasing military cooperation between North Korea (North Korea) and Russia.

Blinken and Park also said they discussed working together to implement what they called an expanded deterrence strategy to counter threats from North Korea and continue strategic cooperation with Japan.

“Our three countries have taken steps to enhance joint response through real-time sharing of DPRK missile warning data, trilateral defense exercises, and efforts to counter DPRK malicious cyber activities,” he said as quoted by Reuters, Thursday (9/11/ 2023).

DPRK, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, is the official name of North Korea.

The US, South Korea and Japan condemned what they said was a flow of arms and military equipment from North Korea to Russia, and said the movement of cargo from the reclusive country to Russia was proof of that.

North Korea and Russia have denied any arms deal despite their leaders pledging closer military cooperation when the two met last September in Russia’s far east.

Park also said that after her meeting with Blinken, the two foreign ministers urged North Korea to cancel plans to launch a spy satellite.

North Korea is preparing to launch a spy satellite after failing twice this year to put one in orbit. South Korea said last week that the North was in the final stages of launch preparations after receiving technical assistance from Russia.

South Korea’s military said Monday it was on alert after North Korea designated November 18 as “missile industry day” to mark last year’s launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

Blinken’s two-day visit to South Korea is the first by a US secretary of state in two and a half years and is part of a broader Asia trip that includes a visit to India. He was in the Middle East before Japan.

