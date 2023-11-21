loading…

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks at a meeting with joint delegations of the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Moscow, Russia, on November 21, 2023. Photo/Sputnik/Ramil Sitdikov

MOSCOW – The resumption of the Israeli-Palestinian peace process is urgently needed to resolve the conflict amidst increasing escalation in Gaza.

Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs (Menlu) Sergey Lavrov said this on Tuesday (21/11/2023).

“This requires a collective diplomatic mechanism aimed at the creation of a Palestinian state,” Lavrov told the joint delegation of the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Moscow.

“The ongoing violence, which has caused enormous humanitarian consequences, clearly shows how dangerous an approach that ignores international law is,” Lavrov said, referring to Israel’s bombardment of the Palestinian enclave, which has killed more than 13,000 people.

“Russia condemns terrorism in all its forms without exception,” the minister stressed.

However, he added, “The fight against extremism must not turn into collective punishment for Gazans, who blatantly violate international humanitarian norms.”

Lavrov said a quick ceasefire, delivery of humanitarian aid and the release of hostages were “top priority” issues at the moment.

No less important is the resumption of the peace process “on an internationally accepted basis” in line with UN decisions and those of the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), according to him.

“Such a peace process should be aimed at creating a sovereign and independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders and with a capital in East Jerusalem,” Lavrov stressed.