Russia lost its seat as a member of the Executive Council of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). Photo/Illustration

THE HAGUE – Russia must forfeit its seat as a member of the Executive Council of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) after May 2024. Russia did not get enough votes from OPCW members in Wednesday’s vote.

“The 41-member council is elected for a rotating term of two years by the 193 member countries, taking into account the principles of equitable geographical distribution, the importance of the chemical industry, and political and security interests,” according to the OPCW as quoted by RT, Thursday (30/ 11/2023).

Of the five seats allocated to the Eastern European region, four are currently held by NATO members: Albania, Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Romania. When the Russian mandate expires in the next six months, along with the Tirana and Sofia mandates, Poland, Lithuania and Ukraine will join the group.

Russian Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry Kirill Lysogorsky represented Russia at this week’s OPCW conference. He reminded other members that Russia traditionally has a seat on the council and has the largest chemical industry in the region, accounting for nearly 37% of all sites subject to OPCW inspections.

Earlier this week, Lysogorsky said that Moscow had “irrefutable evidence” that the United States (US) and NATO had supplied Ukraine with toxic chemicals and their means of delivery, which he said were used to attack “the new (regional) leadership that joined Russia.”

Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, head of Russia’s Nuclear, Chemical and Biological Protection Forces, revealed on Tuesday that at least 15 people had died in 17 chemical poisoning incidents that he blamed on the Ukrainian military. Ukraine denies it has developed or used chemical weapons.

Moscow has previously raised concerns that Washington would dominate the OPCW. In February, Russia’s ambassador to the organization challenged reports about a suspected 2018 chemical attack in Syria, describing them as full of inconsistencies and factual gaps.

“The Investigation and Identification Team (IIT) that produced the report is completely illegitimate,” said Alexander Shulgin, accusing the US and its allies of seeking to undermine the principles of international law and replace them with “made-up rules.”

