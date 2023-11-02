loading…

Palestinians search for victims under the rubble of houses destroyed by Israeli attacks in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, October 8, 2023. Photo/REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

NEW YORK – Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya emphasized that Israel has no right to defend itself because they are an occupying power.

Nebenzya emphasized, in his speech before the emergency special session of the UN General Assembly, that the UN has no right to give Israel an absolute mandate to carry out ground operations in Gaza.

“The only thing they can muster is the constant assertion of Israel’s right to self-defense, even though as an occupying power, Israel does not have that authority as confirmed by the International Court of Justice’s advisory opinion passed in 2004,” Nebenzya stressed.

He emphasized Russia’s call to stop bloodshed in the Middle East, avoid expanding the scope of the crisis to the entire region, and work to find a diplomatic solution.

“Regarding Israel’s security and we recognize its rights to guarantee its security, this security can only be fully guaranteed if we resolve the Palestinian issue based on the relevant UN Security Council resolutions,” he explained.

He added that sooner or later, a diplomatic solution would have to be taken, but the question was how many innocent people would die in that time period.

Nebenzya noted that Russia cannot turn a blind eye to Israel’s flagrant violations of international humanitarian law in the Gaza Strip.

Russia shows that the entire Gaza area has been razed to the ground.

He also accused the US and its allies of “hypocrisy,” and said, “In completely different circumstances, they issued calls to respect humanitarian law, created investigative committees, imposed sanctions on those who in fact only used violence as a last resort to end the violence that has going on for years,” clearly referring to Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Since October 7, 2023, the Israeli occupation army has attacked the Gaza Strip, causing massive destruction, resulting in the deaths of more than 8,796 Palestinians, including 3,648 children, and 22,219 other people injured.

To date, no country in the world has imposed sanctions on Israel for war crimes committed against Palestinian civilians.

(she)