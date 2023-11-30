The Russian Supreme Court has declared what it calls the “international LGBT public movement” extremist and has banned all types of activity in the country. The decision follows the request of the Russian Ministry of Justice, which last November 17 asked the Court to classify this movement as “extremist”, the definition of which does not actually indicate any particular organization. The ministry claimed that the authorities had identified “signs and manifestations of an extremist nature” in the activities of the LGBTQ+ movement in Russia, including “incitement to social and religious discord”, without however providing details.

The Court’s decision is the most drastic measure taken by Russia against the rights claims of gay, lesbian, bisexual, trans, queer, intersexual, asexual people and those who do not recognize themselves in traditionally understood gender roles.

In the past, the Russian government had used the definition of an extremist movement as a tool to speciously prosecute human rights organizations, independent media and political opponents, including three of the lawyers of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny. The latest hearing in this case was held behind closed doors, although journalists were allowed in the courtroom to hear the decision. The Court said that no one from the “defense side” was present.

Activists for the rights of LGBTQ+ people argue that the expression “international LGBT public movement” indicates a non-existent organization, given that there are many movements for the demands of the community’s rights. But precisely because the definition is very vague, this will allow the Russian authorities to generally repress the initiatives of the LGBTQ+ communities, human rights lawyer Max Olenichev, who works with activists in the country, told the Associated Press .

The lawsuit brought by the Russian Ministry of Justice was the latest in a series of measures taken by the Russian government to repress the rights of the LGBTQ+ community since President Vladimir Putin made the defense of so-called “traditional values” one of the most important aspects of the its politics. For example, this summer the Russian parliament passed a law banning gender reassignment surgeries and changing names and genders on documents.