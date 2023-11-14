loading…

Children look from the window of a building destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Rafah, Gaza Strip, October 14, 2023. Photo/AP

MOSCOW – The United States (US) used its veto power in the UN Security Council to sabotage international efforts to end bloodshed in the Middle East.

Washington persisted with its veto despite strong warnings from the intergovernmental organization’s staff about the high number of civilian deaths in Gaza.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Kemlu) explained this on Monday (13/11/2023).

“All UN representatives jointly call for an ‘immediate humanitarian ceasefire’, which would end inhumane collective punishment, the suffering of children, women and the elderly,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said on its website.

“However, the Security Council cannot carry out its direct mandate and remains paralyzed by the position of one country, the United States,” said the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The Russian Foreign Ministry added that Israel “fully assumes” its obligations to comply with international law in the Palestinian territories, including Gaza.

The US and its allies vetoed three resolutions, two sponsored by Russia and another by Brazil, that called for a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militants.

Russia and China, meanwhile, voted against the alternative resolution introduced by Washington.

The US has since called for a “humanitarian pause,” but argues the current comprehensive ceasefire will only help Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that attacked Israel on October 7, 2023 and killed around 1,200 people.