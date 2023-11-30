loading…

Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzia attends a UN Security Council meeting on the conflict between Israel and Hamas, in New York City, New York, USA, November 29, 2023. Photo/REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK – Russia accused the United States (US) of playing a “destructive role” in the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict due to Washington’s policies in the Middle East.

Western countries are not interested in protecting the interests of the Palestinian people, they consider Palestine a second-class society, according to Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzia.

“Over these weeks, one very unpleasant fact has become clear: Palestine is a second-class nation to the West that has no interest in protecting their interests. “This is the main reason for the problems the Council faces in making decisions,” the diplomat said at a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East.

“For almost two months, the international community, humanitarian agencies, non-governmental organizations and the general public have called on the Council to demand that the parties to the conflict immediately implement a ceasefire. “Russia has been saying this since the beginning of the escalation,” stressed Nebenzia, reported by the Palestine Chronicle.

“But this call has not been heard. “And a sustainable ceasefire is not only a moral imperative, it is the only guarantee of an effective humanitarian response, which cannot be implemented under conditions of hostility,” the diplomat said.

The Russian envoy pointed out that the Middle East resolution adopted by the UN Security Council as a result of the US position only provides a humanitarian pause and does not have a mechanism to monitor the implementation of its provisions.

“The correct initial message turned out to be severely emasculated by US efforts and did not contain conditions for a ceasefire, and did not provide practical steps to ensure broad and unhindered access for those in need, to provide assistance to the victims,” Nebenzia said.

On November 15, the UN Security Council adopted Malta’s draft humanitarian resolution on the Middle East aimed at helping children in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone.

Of the 15 Council members, 12 supported the document, while Britain, Russia and the United States abstained.