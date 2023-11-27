loading…

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Photo/Bloomberg

MOSCOW – United States of America (The US) uses the dollar to wage trade wars around the world, while international economic cooperation is also weaponized. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Lavrov told the Primakov Readings International Forum that the US and its allies in the European Union were using various geopolitical engineering tools, which included, among other things, unleashing trade and economic wars.

“The activities of the World Trade Organization, especially to resolve disputes, have been obstructed by Western countries. “Fundamental legal foundations in world economic relations such as free competition and property immunity have been destroyed,” said the Russian diplomat as quoted by RT, Tuesday (28/11/2023).

Lavrov went on to emphasize that the American currency has long been used as a weapon, and added that “destructive actions” carried out by Western countries have produced the opposite effect to what was expected.

The Russian diplomat argued that US-led sanctions aimed at isolating Russia and crippling its economy have in fact encouraged the strengthening of multipolarity in international affairs.

According to Lavrov, there is increasing awareness in the world that no one is immune to the aggressive actions of Washington and Brussels.

He noted that not only Russia but many other countries are now consistently reducing their dependence on Western currencies by turning to alternative foreign trade settlements.

The global trend of using national currencies in trade instead of the US dollar started to gain momentum last year after Ukraine-related sanctions cut Russia off from the Western financial system and also froze its foreign exchange reserves.

“As multipolarity takes shape, more and more countries are seeking to create new transport corridors and supply chains. Meanwhile, unfair and unbalanced models of globalization are outdated,” Lavrov said.

