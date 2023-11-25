On Saturday morning, Russia attacked the Ukrainian capital Kiev with dozens of drones. According to Ukrainian authorities, it was the largest drone attack on the city since the start of the war. The attack lasted for more than six hours. According to reports from the mayor of Kiev, Vitaly Klitschko, the Russian army used 75 Iranian-made drones: 74 were shot down. The attack caused no deaths, but five people, including an eleven-year-old child, were injured by debris from the downed drones. One of the most damaged buildings is a kindergarten.

In the first months of the war such attacks would have caused much more damage. Ukraine’s air defenses have improved significantly in recent months thanks to weapons supplies from Western countries, but similar attacks remain very dangerous for civilians.

