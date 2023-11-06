Toto Wolff defined the Brazilian GP as his worst weekend in Formula 1, deeming the performances shown by Mercedes simply unacceptable. In fact, although this year there have actually been situations in which the Brackley team struggled in qualifying, they have generally often recovered in the race, moving up the rankings thanks to good tire management. In this case, however, the opposite situation arose, given that both drivers had to deal with excessive degradation which made them fall to the edge of the points zone, more than a minute behind the winner.

In reality, the first signs had already been seen in the sprint, with particularly high consumption that had not been foreseen by the Star engineers. In fact, on the eve of the Brazilian round there was a certain optimism, partly due to the result obtained in Mexico also due to good management in the final stint on average, partly because the hope was that the slow corners of Sao Paulo would help a a car which, over the course of the season, has demonstrated on several occasions that it can perform well in low-traffic areas.

However, after the sprint it became clear that the set-up chosen by the technicians did not work as expected, putting the riders in a defensive situation. At the root of the problems was a car that was too focused on the front, a problem that Lewis Hamilton complained about on several occasions during the season, and a rear end that was too difficult to control, so much so that it increased the slipping of the rear tires. This in fact caused it to overheat, increasing its degradation.

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19

To try to compensate for the unbalance between the two axles, as had already happened a few months ago in Austria, the Mercedes engineers attempted to unload the front to give greater support to the rear, but this turned into annoying understeer throughout the entire first stint. After being among the first to pit to move up to medium, the two W14s slipped down the order, which was then followed by George Russell’s retirement for reliability reasons.

Beyond the final result, what caused some concern in the team was precisely the level of form shown by the car during the Brazilian weekend, especially after a good weekend like the one experienced in Mexico: “Clearly there was something wrong this weekend, but we’re still not sure what it is. We simply had no pace. We thought the sprint might be an isolated incident, but it clearly wasn’t, so we need to understand what happened. Twelve months ago this was our best race of the season, twelve years later it was probably our worst this year. It’s very strange,” explained Russell after the race.

“The car was just slow this weekend, the tires kept slipping. We tried to do our best, but there was something that clearly didn’t work, because you don’t suddenly lose a second of performance by passing a car fighting for the podium to one fighting for points. We need to sit down and understand what happened.”

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14

“A disconcerting weekend. We had relatively high expectations for this weekend but we lacked pace. The car is the same as the last five races, so it’s clear that we did something wrong with the tires and in a sprint race weekend when you make a mistake you can’t fix it”, added the British driver, underlining how probably the set-up choices at the start of the weekend did not turn out to be accurate and, with the little time available before parc fermé, there was not enough time to intervene. In itself, although not like Austin, Sao Paulo is a track that has bumpy asphalt in certain sections: an opposite situation compared to Mexico which instead has a smooth road surface that allows you to lower the car.

For this weekend Mercedes had opted for a more powerful rear wing than the competition. Although this would have affected straight line speeds, which were already generally lower than the closest rivals, the hope was that this configuration would give greater support in corners while also guaranteeing better tire management: “It was a choice we made to have a a little more load, but when you have more downforce you should gain more cornering speed and keep the tires under control, which didn’t happen, so we didn’t have the benefits but only the disadvantages.”

Ultimately, Russell had to retire due to a reliability issue, as oil temperatures rose above the safe threshold. According to the Briton, without the retirement there would have been a serious risk of not finishing the race due to engine failure: “It’s not ideal, the engine was overheating and there was a risk of a failure, it would have broken if we hadn’t retreated. We also need to understand what happened with the temperatures.”

