The fight between Ferrari and Mercedes for second place in the constructors’ championship ended in favor of the Brackley team, with the final however suspended until the final laps. Although it wasn’t a particularly positive weekend for the German team, in reality their four-point lead before the weekend, as well as the fact that Carlos Sainz finished outside the top ten, proved enough to finish ahead of their Maranello rivals.

In the final part of the race, however, all eyes were on Sergio Perez, who attempted to climb the rankings to try to end his season with a podium. However, in an attempt to overtake his rivals, the Mexican was sanctioned with a five-second penalty after coming into contact with Lando Norris at turn 6. A penalty that the Red Bull driver defined as ridiculous, but which somehow he changed in the World Cup final.

Leclerc really hoped that Perez could prove to be a valid ally in the chase for second place in the constructors’ championship, which is why a few laps from the end he let him pass with the hope that he could take off and finish ahead of Russell despite the penalty. However, given the short time available and the pace maintained by the Briton, this did not occur, although Vasseur suggested that perhaps Ferrari could have been a little more aggressive by trying to slow Russell down further in the final laps.

Russell admitted that the incident between Perez and Norris was a stroke of luck for Mercedes, but that, in the end, it represents a “fair” return given several unfortunate incidents during the year: “Yes, it was a great weekend. I’m really happy to finish so high because it’s been a really challenging season,” Russell said.

“It was difficult as a team, but also on a personal level, because we didn’t get the results we probably deserved. The pace was very positive on many occasions, but the results continued to slip out of our hands. Today luck was perhaps a a little on our side with Checo’s penalty, but I think this more than made up for the other unlucky races this year.”

The year of the W14 also ended with second place in the constructors’ championship, a car that often did not give great satisfaction to Mercedes due to some limitations that remained unchanged during the season. The project still started on the zero pod philosophy of 2022, and then evolved onto another concept that actually brought some improvements, but without giving the step forward that the team hopes to take in 2024 starting from a blank sheet of paper.

“I would say we can start from a blank sheet of paper. The good thing is that we won’t ask ourselves why we are so far behind Red Bull. We have seen so many flaws with this car that it has given so much motivation to the people at the factory to fix these problems and find solutions. I believe we will take a step forward next year, but I expect Red Bull to do so too. But I really believe that in Bahrain next year we will be in a better position than we were in Bahrain last year. this year,” Russell added.

