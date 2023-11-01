Russell T. Davies, the new/old showrunner of Doctor Who, announces the development of two more seasons and confirms that the new stage with Ncuti Gatwa represents a reboot in the series: season 14 officially becomes season 1.

After a long wait, Doctor Who returns in style with its 60th anniversary special. serie that in Spain we can enjoy thanks to Disney+, which has the exclusivity of distribution of the new episodes on the platform outside the United Kingdom.

After the specials with the return of David Tennant (this time as the Fourteenth Doctor) it’s time to welcome Dear friendan actor well known for his role in Sex Education (and also as one of the Kens in Barbie) who will play the Fifteenth Doctor in season 14 of Doctor Who.

However, it seems that we will not have season 14 as such, but rather that Doctor Who will undergo a new “reboot” as we saw in the first season of the 2005 series.

A new stage begins in Doctor Who, in every sense

During an interview for SFX Magazine (via Games Radar), Russell T. Daviesthe showrunner of the first four seasons of Doctor Who who has returned behind the cameras for this new season, has confirmed that the series reboots again just like it did in 2005 and now season 14 is officially season 1.

That is to say, Ncuti Gatwa, like Christopher Eccleston with his Ninth Doctor, is an important point when it comes to starting with Doctor Who without “needing” to see everything before, which is good news for Spanish fans due to that at the moment Disney+ does not plan to release the previous seasons of the series on the platform.

Subscribe to Disney+

Your favorite movies and series are on Disney+. Subscribe for €8.99/month or save 2 months with the annual subscription, compared to 12 months at the monthly subscription price.

Start subscription

With two seasons already confirmed, Russell T. Davies has guaranteed the media that he is preparing two more seasons, so he plans to stay for a good period of time.

“I’m planning season 3 now, there are plans for season 4. Absolutely. Who knows? Who knows. “I’m not getting any younger,” comments the showrunner when he’s asked about the length of his return to Doctor Who.

The first special episode of Doctor Who with David Tennant arrives on BBC and Disney+ on November 25, 2023. The first season of the new Doctor Who It is scheduled for next year and, if all goes well, we will have season 2 in 2025. What do you think of the series rebooting with season 1? Tell us in the comments.