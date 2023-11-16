This weekend, Formula 1 will return to Las Vegas. However, compared to the first time the Circus visited the American city over forty years ago, there is a different atmosphere, characterized by a spectacularity that many pilots did not appreciate.

On the one hand there are those who have completely immersed themselves in the spirit of the “city of sin”, but without forgetting that it is a race weekend, on the other those who find the hype built around this event excessive, as well as all surrounding activities. The show that inaugurated the Grand Prix on Wednesday is, however, indicative of Liberty Media’s strategy in the medium term, especially for those stages of the world championship that represent a great media showcase such as Las Vegas.

“There’s definitely a balance to be struck. But I recognize that we’re all here because of the support of the fans. The TV exposure, the sport is what it is, because people want to tune in and they want to see the show,” explained George Russell , who sought a meeting point between the two different positions.

However, in the same way the layout of the track has also met with conflicting opinions, above all because, beyond being a street circuit, it does not contain particularly exciting challenges like other tracks in the world championship. It is clear that the track was created trying to combine two different criteria: on the one hand the need to adapt to the space offered by the city, on the other the desire to incorporate the famous Strip by creating long straights that could facilitate overtaking.

“For us drivers it won’t be the most fun circuit of the whole season. But this is a sport that millions and millions of people tune in every week to watch and probably most people understand what a great race is, the overtaking and the battles”, explained Russell, also suggesting how the need to create entertainment has now overtaken other aspects.

“Probably only the most hardcore fans can really appreciate the greatness of a circuit like Silverstone, or Suzuka or Monaco. So times are definitely changing and I think we just have to accept it.”

Although Las Vegas was conceived and designed with overtaking in mind, in reality the British Mercedes driver is not certain that the US track will offer exciting races. The fact that all the teams will take to the track with low-load wings due to the long straights will make the DRS less effective and the wake effect will also weigh less than on other tracks: “It will definitely not be an iconic circuit in terms of layout. I think that it was designed to try to improve the racing. But I’m not sure how good the racing will be,” Russell explained.

“Of course, there are big and long straights, but since the load level is minimal, the wake effect won’t be that great. I think the DRS is worth about a tenth per straight. If you compare it with a circuit like Barcelona, it’s worth six tenths on the straight. So the race might not be as simple as you might think.”

The first day of action on the track will be fundamental, with the aim of immediately finding the rhythm and understanding the most critical points of the track where you can dare something more to make a difference on the clock. On a track that features so many straights and few high-energy corners, the tire theme could make a difference, particularly for a team like Mercedes who have often shown some shortcomings in firing up the tires on the flying lap.

“The most important aspect will be the tires in these cold conditions. With the big, long straights, the tire surface will be very cold and potentially subject to graining, as we have seen many times in winter testing. I think it will be very challenging find a balance between performance in qualifying and performance in the race”, explained Russell, also keeping in mind how it will be essential to be able to find those lines that present the least bumps on the asphalt.

“In terms of learning a new circuit, just because of the roughness of the track, (during practice) you may be able to find a smoother line than others where there are more bumps, resulting in a loss of performance. So there is definitely a lot to learn in a short period of time. Finally, the fact that we don’t have a support series here means (like Formula 2 or Formula 3) that every time we go out on track there will be a huge reset. Above all during the night, when the public returns to the roads. The first lap of FP1 and FP3 will be dusty and dirty.”

