On November 8, 1998 a first-person shooter type game arrived in stores that marked the gaming lives of many players. It was neither more nor less than Half-Life, a spectacular adventure that introduced many concepts and mechanics and that today is still considered one of the best games not only from Valve, but in the entire history of video games.

25 years of Half-Life

Because of celebrating 25 years since its launch, Valve has decided to give everyone its first film, which until now is considered the company’s best game (although its second part was a bomb too). Available since last Friday, today will be the last day you can get the game for freesince you will only have to add it to your Steam library to keep it forever.

How to download Half-Life for free

To download the game completely free you just have to visit its profile in the Steam store and add it to your library. It currently has a 100% discount (it cost 8.19 euros), so you can include it without paying anything and keep it forever in your personal game library.

The game also includes the original soundtrack completely free, so those older people in the place will be able to remember those melodies that played when Gordon Freeman walked through the corridors of the Black Mesa facilities.

A game to remember

Half-Life set too many precedents. The story grabbed you instantly, and the game mechanics hid certain puzzles of skill that kept you hooked as you progressed. Something that was quite surprising was the incredible skill of the enemies, especially the characters who belonged to the army, since there comes a time in the story when advancing becomes quite complicated when having to fight this enemy.

Last chance to get it for free

Today at 7:00 p.m. in Spain, Half-Life will no longer be available for free in the Steam store, so you better visit it right now, log in and click the add to your library button, since you won’t have to do anything else

Whether you play now or not, the game will remain in your library forever, so you can play it whenever you want without fear of losing it. Of course, I would play it again immediately, since you won’t regret it at all.

