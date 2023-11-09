Suara.com – The Indonesian Hospital in Gaza will completely stop operating because it has run out of fuel. This was stated by the Director of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza, Atef al-Kahlout.

“Today, Thursday 9 November 2023, there are 1,100 liters of diesel left for RS Indonesia and this is only enough for one day,” he said, quoted by Antara.

“Indonesian hospitals will completely stop operating tomorrow if there is no diesel to power generators as a source of electricity,” said al-Kahlout on the account of the humanitarian agency MER-C Indonesia on the Twitter or X platform.

Previously, a MER-C volunteer at the Indonesian Hospital, Fikri Rofiul Haq, on Wednesday (8/11) said that humanitarian aid had not been able to enter the northern area of ​​Gaza where the Indonesian Hospital is located.

“Indeed, there are several trucks that are allowed to enter the Gaza Strip, but (aid) from these trucks cannot be distributed evenly,” said Fikri.

According to him, humanitarian aid entering from the Rafah border gate in southern Gaza has not yet reached the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza.

“Meanwhile, the central Gaza Strip continues to be bombarded by (Israel) to separate southern Gaza from northern Gaza,” he said.

Fikri said that the border gates at Rafah had been closed again so that the movement of citizens and humanitarian aid was again hampered.

History of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza

Quoted from various sources, construction of the Indonesian Hospital itself began in May 2011. With a fairly large area, the land used is a waqf from the Palestinian Government in Gaza.

The Indonesian Hospital was built with funds donated by the Indonesian people through a humanitarian organization called MER-C. This source of funds is also the basis for naming the hospital as RS Indonesia.

The initial idea actually emerged when the Indonesian government medical team and MER-C distributed aid to victims of Israeli attacks in Palestine in early 2009.

From the aggression which lasted more than 20 days, the number of fatalities recorded reached 1,366 people, and 437 of them were children, 110 women and 123 widows. Not to mention that more than 5,600 people were injured, as released by the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

The efforts of the MER-C team and Indonesian medical personnel to continue treating the fallen victims are increasingly difficult, because the attacks have not stopped. Based on monitoring, a number of hospitals in Gaza are starting to be overwhelmed. With large donations from Indonesian citizens, the Indonesian medical team, journalists and the MER-C team met with the Palestinian Minister of Health and presented plans to build an Indonesian Hospital.

In a short time this plan was welcomed, and the MOU was signed. The team returned to their homeland, then conveyed this plan to the Indonesian Minister of Health at that time for follow-up, Siti Fadilah Supari.

Development that was hampered

It didn’t always go smoothly, the construction itself was hampered because the existing team had difficulty entering Gaza. The wait was about a year before the MER-C team and activists from various countries were able to launch the Freedom Flotilla Mission by boarding a ship belonging to IHH Turkey in 2010.

The ship’s journey still had to withstand attacks from Israel, which killed nine people. The passengers on the ship were detained. However, thanks to international pressure, in July 2010 the detained team was able to enter the Gaza Strip.

Construction began in 2011, involving a team consisting of various countries and volunteers.