loading…

Pakistan’s interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar (left) hails Pakistan-China partnership made in heaven. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – Hailed as the first development agreement between the two countries, Pakistan and China had signed the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) agreement in 2013.

China states that Pakistan is a “key link” in its trillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), and CPEC is one of its most important assets in this regard.

The scope of CPEC is very broad, including the development of a deep-water port in Gwadar, a highway and a railway line from the port to western China’s Xinjiang Province.

Quoting from the Daily Asian Age, Monday (6/11/2023), CPEC was built to help Pakistan overcome electricity shortages, modernize its transportation network and transition from an agricultural to industrial country with investment in mining, agriculture, livelihood projects, science and technology , education, and so on.

But a decade since its launch, China’s 3,218-kilometer infrastructure network project in Pakistan is still limited to scattered investments in energy and transportation infrastructure projects, with no investment and technology transfer in either industry or agriculture to increase productivity and exports.

Despite its inauguration, CPEC’s sea and land-based corridors have failed to mitigate Pakistan’s ongoing balance of payments and debt crisis, according to a report by moderndiplomcy.eu.

Recently, Pakistan’s interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar participated in the third BRI forum in China. In his speech, he stated that the Pakistan-China partnership was “made in heaven”.

The BRI Forum is said to be Beijing’s attempt to revive the BRI, which was then mired in controversy. Beijing’s infrastructure initiatives are accused of providing loans to unsustainable projects that become debt traps for small countries and push them into deep economic crises.

Debt-Inducing Energy and Transport Schemes

Of the total CPEC commitment, a large portion is allocated to energy projects, while the rest is for infrastructure –roads, highways, and construction of ports and airports, including Gwadar. Slated to be completed by 2030, the loans were taken by Chinese companies, mainly from China Development Bank and China Exim Bank, against their own balance sheets.