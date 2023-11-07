Las Cosori air fryers They are the undisputed queens of the kitchen, a success that they enjoy thanks to the current fashion that exists for this type of small appliances and the good prices that the brand manages. Now you can also benefit from an even cheaper price if possible with the offer we bring you directly from Amazon on our favorite model. Take note – and don’t forget to have the card handy.

Cosori 401S, the smart home fryer

Cosori It has a good family of fryers in its catalog, the 401S being one of the most interesting. The reason? Its functions smart which make it the most technological of all and the one that offers the most useful functions in that sense.

We thus find an air fryer with a temperature range that ranges between 75 and 230 degrees and that it offers 7 different preconfigured modes (they establish a certain temperature and cooking time by default) to better adapt to your tastes and needs.

With an elegant and attractive design, it comes with a beautiful body in matte gray or white, depending on your choice, with certain red details that give it a modern look without standing out too much and are sure to fit into all types of styles. kitchen. In its upper part it includes a digital touch screen where you will see the times and other information of interest during cooking and it has a capacity of 3.8 liters, making it ideal for one, two or three people, as recommended by the company itself.

The fryer has a 1500W power and enjoy the so-called Thermo IQ technology, which improves the air duct, heating food in a crispy and juicy way. The manufacturer further assures that it’s not noisy (it does not exceed 60 dB while working) and its basket is dishwasher safe, which makes it quite easy to clean – possibly one of the laziest things about this type of small appliance.

As if that were not enough, there is a application that you can download to your mobile for management. With it, in addition to remotely controlling certain aspects of the “frying”, you will be able to access a good number of recipes that Cosori has selected to suggest to you so that you can get more out of the machine.

Below 100 euros on Amazon

If you like everything you read and think this is the perfect fryer for your home, you have to take advantage of this offer. And now you have the Cosori model 401S with a 23% discount which leaves it at a very tempting price: and of the 129.99 euros that it officially costs, you can now buy it for only 99.99 euros.

Sold and shipped by Amazon itself, this is a flash offer that only has a few hours left to live. Specifically, at the time of writing these lines it is indicated that will expire in just over 3 hours. You’re already taking a while to click. Let it not be said that we did not warn you.