Black Friday, or at least the real one Black Friday, is coming to an end, but there are still bargains to hunt out there. If you haven’t finished shopping at this time, here are some of this year’s essential technology deals.

POCO X5 Pro 5G





It is being a real best seller in this Black Friday campaign, so, if you are looking for an affordable Android smartphone, with the Poco X5 Pro 5G you won’t go wrong. You have it on Amazon for 249.99 euros with 50 euros discount over the usual 299.99 euros.

Xiaomi’s economic brand offers us with this terminal a 6.67 inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Underneath it mounts a processor Snapdragon 778G and, in the case of the offer, 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It has a 108 Mp main camera and a 16 Mp front camera and its battery is 5,000 mAh, with 67 W fast charging.

Google Pixel 8





One of the winning smartphones this year on Black Friday, and not only there, it is also on sale at the Xataka 2023 Awards. We talk about Pixel 8 of Googlewhich Amazon leaves us in its version with 128 GB of storage for 679 euros if we take advantage of the 50 euro discount coupon available(remember to mark it before placing the order).

With an official price of 799 euros, we will be saving 120 euros in total. We can buy it at the same price, also with a coupon at MediaMarkt, where They apply the 50 euro discount directly to the cart.

The Pixel 8 is one of the most recent proposals from Mountain View and offers us a 6.2-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080p and 120 Hz refresh rate. Your processor is Tensor G3 from Google itself, which accompanies it 8GB RAM. Meanwhile, the battery it has is 4,575 mAh with 27 W fast charging. It stands out above all in the photographic section, with a dual rear camera with 50 MP main sensor plus another 12 MP.

Soundcore Life Q30 de Anker





Some winners in sales in each Amazon offer campaign are once again among the best sellers thanks to the attractive price they have in this offer. The Soundcore Life Q30 of Anker They are 55.99 euros instead of the usual 79.99. Are 24 euros discount the ones they always wear when we choose them in black.

We are talking about Bluetooth headband headphones, which stand out above all for offering equalization via app and 40 hours of autonomy besides Noise Cancellation at the most economical price.

Soundcore Life Q30 de Anker

PlayStation 5 con God of War Ragnarok





If you have not yet decided to buy your PlayStation 5congratulations, because now you can get it at the best price to date with the pack con God of War Ragnarok. Amazon has lowered it even further, leaving it at a more attractive 469 euros, so the savings in this bundle It already reaches about 131 euros compared to the usual and official 599.99 euros.

Surely you already know what you will get when you get the PlayStation 5: with this offer, it will be the version with disc reader whichever one you buy, and with it you will enjoy enviable raw power thanks to its latest generation CPUs and GPUs. You will also have compatibility with ray tracing technology and with it you will be able to enjoy Kratos’ new adventures, we have included a DualSense, the latest generation controller with haptic technology.

Playstation 5 Standard Consola + God of War Ragnarök

Xbox Series X





Also be careful at the price at which you can still buy the Xbox Series X, reduced by MediaMarkt to 399 euros, instead of the usual 499. Are 100 euros savings which mark their lowest price to date.

In the case of the Microsoft console, you will have 12 teraflops of power, Xbox Velocity Architecture, 4K games at up to 120 fps, and a model prepared to reach 8K, as well as DirectX Raytraycing technology, all with a 1 TB SSD capacity.

Cosori ‎CP158-AF (5.5 liters)





If you have not yet decided on an air fryer to equip your kitchen, you still have time to get the best seller of each offer campaign, the Cosori ‎CP158-AF0for about 109 euros instead of the usual 139.99 euros you have it with 30 euros savings in the three colors available for this model.

This airfryer offers 5.5 liters and is designed for families of 3 to 5 members. It offers digital control with an LED touch screen and 1,700 W of power with temperatures between 75 and 205ºC. It has 11 predefined modes and includes a recipe book, with 100 of them.

Cosori ‎CP158-AF 5.5 liters

Cosori ‎CAF-L501 (4.7 liters)





Another air fryer that continues to be sold at a discount is the Cosori ‎CAF-L501which can be found on Amazon for 99.99 euros, instead of the usual 139.99 euros, so we will be saving 40 euros in your purchase.

With this air fryer we will have a capacity of 4.7 liters, (ideal for homes with up to 4 people), it offers 1500W of power, and will allow us to cook at temperatures between 75 and 230º, it has 9 preset modes.

Cosori ‎CAF-L501 (4.7 liters)

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum S12





Another of the best sellers of this campaign is the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum S12, which we can find at a good price in almost all stores, such as on Amazon, where they have it for 179 euros. The discount actually comes from Xiaomi itself, which has it on its website reduced by 120 euros from the official 299.99 euros.

The Chinese brand’s robot vacuum cleaner is a two-in-one model that vacuums and mops, with dust and water tanks for the mop. It has LDS laser navigation to map our home and avoid obstacles and offers a suction power 4.000 Pa with an autonomy of about 130 minutes. It is also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant.

Kindle 2022





If on Black Friday you want to get an e-book, either for yourself, or to give as a gift next Christmas, you still have the Kindle more basic, the 2022 model, which Amazon leaves us for 99.99 euros instead of the usual 109.99 euros.

It has 16 GB of storage, and a 6-inch electronic ink screen with 300 dpi resolution. In addition, it has front lighting with adjustable brightness to be able to read at night or in any situation.

Fire TV Stick





Also still available Fire TV Stick “conventional”, which can be ours for 24.99 euros, with 20 euros discount compared to the usual 44.99.

The 2021 model does not have 4K resolution and is best suited for Full HD televisions. It does, however, offer plenty of features, including voice control integrated with Alexa as well as control for our TV from its remote control.

Fire TV Stick with Alexa voice control

Crucial X8 1 TB





You also still have that portable SSD available that If what we are looking for this Black Friday is a good portable SSD that will also come to you if you need to have extra storage for your backups or to carry your files with the laptop. He Crucial X8 de 1 TB of capacity can be yours for only 60.99 euros, with 10 euros discount above the 70.99 euros it usually costs.

This storage unit only measures 11×1.15×5.3 cm and weighs 100 grams. Its connection is USB-C 3.2 type and offers transfer speeds of up to 1050 MB/s.

