Denpasar Voice – Rumors about Asnawi Mangkualam, a player who currently plays for Jeonnam Dragons, South Korea, who will join Persib, have attracted the attention of the Indonesian public, especially the Bobotohs.

As reported by the transfermrkt page, the chance of Asnawi Mangkualam’s transfer to Persib has reached 75 percent.

The Indonesian national team captain joined Jeonnam Dragons on January 27 2023 and his contract at the club will end on December 31 2023.

The transfer price has now reached IDR 5.65 billion, and while playing with Jeonnam Dragons, Asnawi has appeared in 25 matches and scored 2 assists.

Rumors that Asnawi will return to his hometown and join Persib have actually caused disappointment among the Bobotoh community, especially on social media.

Several comments from the comments column on Instagram @path.persib reflect disapproval of Asnawi’s potential decision to return to Indonesia.

“Even though I’m a Persib fan, I don’t agree with Asnawi moving to the Indonesian league again, it’s better to just play outside to get more experience,” said the IG account @2akalra.

“Even though I’m a Persib supporter, it would be a shame if Asnawi actually returned to the Indo league,” said the IG account @alfano_fr.

“Asnawi just stay abroad, I swear his potential is really good, I’m originally Sundanese, but it would be a shame if Asnawi went back to the comedy league,” said the IG account @sikodayyyyy.

Bobotoh’s reaction shows the view that Asnawi, with his potential and international experience, should continue to play abroad to continue developing his abilities. (*/Ana AP)