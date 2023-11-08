Nintendo Switch 2 continues to be the subject of rumors and speculation of all kinds. Because of this, the president of the big N has had to make it clear that they are inaccurate.

Today we learned that Nintendo Switch has sold 132.5 million consoles and Zelda Tears of the Kingdom 19.5 million copies. The Japanese company’s tax data has been updated once again.

This new report occurs in a particular context for the big N, since rumors do not stop arriving about the successor of Nintendo Switch. In fact, last week there was talk that Nintendo Super Play is the code name for Nintendo Switch 2.

So, taking advantage of the publication of the new tax report, the president of Nintendo, Shuntaro Furukawa, has decided to intervene in a tax call to make it clear that everyone recent rumors about Nintendo Switch 2 are inaccurate.

Online rumors that appear to be public information are not accurate, he commented (via Nintendo Everything). You can always take a look at our compilation with all the Nintendo Switch 2 rumors and leaks explained and ordered by their importance.

Waiting for Nintendo Switch 2 surrounded by rumors

Furthermore, Furukawa has also spoken about a patent that gave a lot of talk a while ago: We applied for a patent knowing that the information would be made public. This does not necessarily mean that we plan to equip future products with this.

This statement refers to the patent revealed at the end of last month where a gaming device with a dual screen that can be divided into two was seen. Many thought that this could be the look of the company’s new console.

Therefore, we will have to wait for the company to make an official statement about its new console at some point in the future. Nintendo Switch has already passed its life cycle with outstanding success and now fans are eagerly awaiting the next step.

Meanwhile, you can always keep an eye on their figures and Nintendo has updated the 10 best-selling Switch games and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe leads, while Tears of the Kingdom does not stop going up and up.