The successful series “The Boys”, which debuted in 2019 in Prime Videoand which is based on the comic of the same name, would be preparing its return with a spin-off set in Mexico.

According to reports from “Deadline” and “Variety”, Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios will collaborate in the production of this new installment, which It will take place in the Mexican capital and “will feature” the key participation of Diego Luna and Gael García.

Reports suggest that Diego Luna y Gael Garcia They will play crucial roles as executive producers and possibly even take on small roles in the series. Although they are still in the early stages of planning, the casting process is expected to begin soon. Meanwhile, both the plot and the release date are being kept secret, generating even more anticipation among fans.

Original “The Boys” creator Eric Kripke would continue to play his role as producer, along with names like Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver from the Point Gray Pictures production company. Likewise, the script would be written by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, who made “Blue Beetle.” In this context, the search for a co-showrunner to collaborate with the scriptwriter is in process.

“The Boys: Mexico” will become the third spin-off inspired by the Prime Video series.

What is “The Boys” about?

“The Boys” offers a unique vision of a superheroic world, where the protagonists, affected by fame, represent a threat to the world due to their egocentric attitude. According to “Tomatazos”, the series has stood out as one of the best film and television productions, even surpassing the Marvel Studios adaptations on the small screen.

Additionally, Nielsen, a company that measures the performance of streaming series, points out that the series ranked in position number 11 of the most viewed in 2022accumulating an impressive total of 10.6 billion minutes of viewing and competing against series like “Wednesday.”

