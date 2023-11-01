A recent report offers new details about Deadpool 3

The new Deadpool 3 rumor talks about what role Wolverine will play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film.

Wolverine will be very important

The report comes from MyTimeToShineHello, who offers some details of the film. The insider says the following: “Deadpool 3 try to make the TVA Take the PRIME versions of each hero to create a multiversal army to fight the Kang. And they chose the Wolverine Hugh Jackman to recruit, but he doesn’t completely agree. “That’s what the movie is about.”

If what MyTimeToShineHello shared is real, then the third part of Deadpool It will be more important than thought. Plus, this movie would give fans a clearer idea of ​​where it’s going. The Multiverse Saga.

Deadpool 3 has a release date of May 3, 2024, but due to the actors’ strike it is impossible for Marvel Studios to meet that date.