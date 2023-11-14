Mario Kart 8 Deluxe received its final wave a few days ago, putting an end to the extra content that Nintendo has been promising since last year. Now, looks point to a new delivery that would be for the next platform and that would arrive in 2025, at least according to a well-known leaker.

As you surely remember, Mario Kart 8 was originally released on Wii U and received its Deluxe version for Nintendo Switch in 2017. However, there are many people who want to know information about a possible Mario Kart 9 or, as some leakers have called it, Mario Kart

What awaits Mario Kart?

Because of this, it was the well-known leaker Zippo, who just shared more details related to the racing saga and even stated that the new Mario Kart installment is already in development:

“Well, I finally have more information about this. The tenth (no, not ninth) installment of the Mario Kart series will be released in 2025, which will be the Switch 2’s second year on the market. The intention is to release the title sometime before the system’s second anniversary.”

In addition, the leaker shared that the title is not skimping on expenses and that “it is one of the most expensive games that Nintendo has ever put into production”, all without forgetting that it is being developed by Nintendo EPD Production Group 9 and Bandai Namco Studios, company that had already collaborated with the saga.

Finally, Zippo remembers that there are still 2 years until the arrival of “Mario Kart

It is worth mentioning that this information remains a rumor and we will have to wait for any official announcement from Nintendo. We will continue to wait to inform you of any news.

What do you think of Zippo’s words? Tell us in the comments.

