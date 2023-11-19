Not all Naughty Dog has worked on The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, a rumor claims that it has been the work of new hires and that Neil Druckmann is working on a new original game.

He secret to you that was The Last of Us Part 2 as remaster was announced after a filtration that unveiled the cake for PS5. But according to a rumorthey have done newbies from Naughty Dog and Neil Druckmann works on a new IP.

The remastering of the game released on PS4 is now official with new content, levels and editions. But many are shocked that PlayStation Studios has done the same as with The Last of Us Part 1.

Although there are those who have said in the red social de Elon Musk that the SIE studio needs to let its developers work on new games rather than releasing remasters from previous ones.

As you have noticed from GamingBolt, it seems that Jordan Middler -host of the VGC podcast– has said that Duckmann could continue with that new game that he announced not long ago.

“From what one person told me, this was more of a project to get new hires into the game.

Druckmann’s team is working flat out on an original. One thing does not take away the other, as far as I know, “he reads in a tweet.

This would make a little more sense, especially since the copresidente de Naughty Dog (y director de The Last of Us Parte 2) has confirmed several times that his new game is on the way.

We do not know if it is the new IP codenamed ‘Paradox’, but we would not see this until 2025 and its details still have to be taken with a grain of salt.

Considering that The Last of Us Factions is still ‘frozen’ or paused, it is not surprising that they have prioritized single-player adventures after an internal concern.

And what would happen then with the third installment of The Last of Us saga?

All this without counting on The Last of Us Part 3 being real, because its actresses would already be working on the project and we would see it in the future.

Meanwhile, HBO confirmed that it already has a start date for filming for season 2 of The Last of Us and the sequel to adapt the second part of the Naughty Dog game is taking shape.

¿The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered for PS5 was set aside and Neil Druckmann is working on a new IP? We will have to continue waiting a little longer to find out this and more news.