The GTA 6 announcement was going to be very different from what we had this week, and Take-Two are furious about Jason Schreier’s leak.

This week we had confirmation that the trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 will arrive at the beginning of December, to celebrate 25 years since the founding of Rockstar Games (formerly DMA Design). Rockstar announced it on Wednesday, but the plan could have been different.

The news that the announcement of GTA 6 was imminent came not from Rockstar, but from Bloomberg and Jason Schreierwhich claimed that Rockstar would announce the game this week with a trailer on Wednesday.

Hours later, Rockstar confirmed it in a statement on its website, and in Twitter, Instagram and Facebook posts that together achieved 300 million views.

But that was not the original plan, he says. Chris Klippel, Rockstar Mag journalist, based on his own sources: Take-Two is very angry about the leak. A story that Jason Schreier has denied.

Rockstar could have announced GTA 6 more formally this week

According to Klippel, Rockstar’s statement and tweets, signed by Sam Houserwere improvised and published quickly to respond to Schreier’s article.

Rockstar’s original plan was always to announce GTA 6 this week, but it should have happened later (Rockstar usually announces its stuff on Fridays) and with a “true advertisement“.

This gives us to understand that Rockstar was not planning to announce it with a simple statement, but that it would be a more “shocking” announcement, perhaps with the logo and final title (At the moment they are still talking about it as “the next installment of the Grand Theft Auto series”?).

But there is more: according to Kippel, the situation is very tense at Rockstarin between Sam Houser (CEO of Rockstar) and Strauss Zelnick (CEO de Take-Two).

Los two bosses are angry about the leakand they are going to make a internal investigation to find who Jason Schreier’s informant isin addition to emphasizing that anyone caught distributing confidential information will be severely pursued by Take-Two.

As we said, Schreier has denied that this information is true (at least, the part where Take-Two had to improvise another announcement), and it makes sense that it was on Wednesday, to have good news to include in its earnings report. to investors.

What is certain is that the GTA 6 trailer It was always going to be planned for early December, and that the announcement had to be this week to counteract Take-Two’s irregular financial data, despite the sales of GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2.