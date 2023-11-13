An Eternals actor could return in the 2021 film’s sequel

A new report claims that Eternals will have a sequel that would bring back one of the actors from the original film.

Ikaris returns to the MCU

The film of phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe ends with Arishem taking the members of this superhero team who were on Earth to judge them for stopping the rise of He keeps. With that ending, many fans have been wondering when we will see these characters again to find out what happens to them. Fortunately, Marvel Studios may already be working on a sequel to Eternals.

Insider Daniel Richtman has shared new information, stating that the sequel to the 2021 film is currently in development. Furthermore, Richtman comments that Richard Madden will come back like Ikaris.

The last time we see Ikaris is when he leaves Earth and ends his own life by flying towards the sun. However, Madden can easily return, since our protagonists are creations of the Celestials.

If this report is real, the first question we might ask is when it would arrive. Let us remember that in the coming years Marvel Studios has to release movies like Captain America 4, Blade, Spider-Man 4, Deadpool 3, Fantastic Four, Thunderbolts, Shang-Chi 2 and the two Avengers films. There have also been rumors about other projects that are on the way, including Thor 5, Doctor Strange 3 And till X-Mena production that would already have scriptwriters at the beginning of 2024.

Marvel You’ll have to work hard to reorganize your entire calendar, and if you’re really doing Eternals 2should be a more attractive film for the general public.