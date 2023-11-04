Doctor Doom could appear in Avengers: Secret Wars

A new report claims that the idea of Marvel It would be that Doctor Doom Play the role of one of the villains from Avengers: Secret Wars.

Doctor Doom in the MCU

Recent rumors have commented that The Beyonder He is the great villain of Secret Warsand that in the Marvel Cinematic Universe would end up being the Kang definitive. However, with the legal problems of Jonathan Majorsinformation has begun to emerge about the possibility of changing Kang for Doctor Doom as the great threat in the current Marvel Studios saga.

Now the journalist Jeff Schneider has shared certain details of what Marvel is thinking of doing regarding Doctor Doom’s participation in the MCU. Sneider points out that the most popular enemy of 4 Fantastic He is just one of several villains who will appear in Avengers: Secret Wars.

“I still believe that Doctor Doom will be introduced in the post-credits sequence of Fantastic Four. The strike could potentially affect that. That movie will be released two years before Secret Wars and it seems that if you are going to present it in 2025… maybe that is where the semantic question is… he is not the villain, he is a villain. There are multiple villains in Secret Wars. It is incorrect to say that he is THE villain.”

The latest reports on the future of UCM They are not very clear, this could be because Marvel would still be thinking about the best path. Therefore, the correct thing to do is to take all this information as rumor until the plan is well defined.