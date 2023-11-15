ATLUS has become one of the most important Japanese developers in the video game industry. The studio has several promising RPG titles in production, but unfortunately they still do not have a release date or have not even been revealed, but an informant put a date on them and revealed a couple more surprises.

The user MbKKssTBhz5who in the past has shared accurate information about unannounced Persona and ATLUS projects, took advantage of his Twitter account (X) to respond to a follower who was speculating about Persona 6.

When will the Persona party game debut?

MbKKssTBhz5 commented that Metaphor: ReFantazio remains on course to debut in 2024 and that that same year he would also debut “Project Asa” (code name). This draws attention since this project has not yet been revealed and is expected to be a title with a theme or style of party game that will have characters from Persona 5.

Next year should be very exciting for Persona fans, as the insider indicated that the premiere of Persona 5: The Phantom X is also scheduled for 2024. In case you don’t know, this title would adapt the franchise to mobile and, although it was originally announced for China, public testing would be enabled for more regions, according to MbKKssTBhz5.

A new installment of Shin Megami Tensei would already be in development

Is ATLUS working on Shin Megami Tensei VI?

The tipster also shared news about Persona 6, but it was a bit bittersweet, as he mentioned that Persona 6 should be released sometime next year. 2025 and ATLUS would not yet define the announcement date.

However, the most surprising thing is that ATLUS would be working on a nuevo Shin Megami Tenseia project that has not been confirmed.

As on other similar occasions, we invite you to take this information as unofficial, since neither ATLUS nor SEGA have spoken about any of these projects.

In case you missed it: What happened to the rumored definitive edition of Shin Megami Tensei V?

