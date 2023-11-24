A Gen V actor could be part of Lanterns, one of James Gunn’s next DCU projects

A new report claims that the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger is in talks with DC Studios to take on the role of Hal Jordan.

Lanterns would already have a protagonist

The Reddit group dedicated to rumors linked to the DC Universe, r/DCEUleakshas recently revealed a lot of information about the DCU. According to the report, the Lanterns series will have 10 episodes. However, the most important part of the rumor is related to the actor who could play Hal Jordan, as information states that Patrick Schwarzenegger is interested in the role of Hal Jordan.

We saw Patrick recently in Gen V, so the actor is no stranger to the world of superheroes. As a curiosity, we also have that Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son auditioned for the role of Patriot in The Boysand although he was shortlisted, Antony Starr He ended up staying with the character.

Although r/DCEUleaks has been successful in the past with its scoops, we should treat information about Lanterns as rumor.