An important actor from the MCU films will return after saying goodbye in Avengers: Endgame

A new rumor claims that Robert Downey Jr. He would have already agreed to return as Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Robert Downey Jr. is back

MyTimeToShineHello has shared on X (formerly Twitter) new information about Marvel Studios, specifically a report related to Iron Man. The insider confirms that Downey Jr. has already agreed to return.

The curious thing about this rumor is that it appears after a report from Variety came to light where it was mentioned that the executives of Marvel They would be thinking of bringing back the original team of the Avengers.

However, the truth is that the return of characters like Iron Man and the Captain America It’s something that’s been talked about for a long time. Furthermore, movies like Avengers: Secret Wars They lend themselves to that type of appearances.

Although the insider’s information is very interesting, we must wait for an official announcement from Marvel. Meanwhile, this week fans of the UCM are celebrating, since the last episode of season 2 of Loki y The Marvels.