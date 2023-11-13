Let’s explain to you what is the 30 centimeter rule of the router, one of the methods used to place your router and improve the range of your home’s WiFi network. This is one of the things you should take into account if you want to improve the signal.

This is a fairly simple rule to prevent one of the connected devices in your home from copying your router’s signal and not leaving as much to others. It’s something quite simplewhich we are going to try to explain to you in an easy to understand way.

What is the 30 centimeter rule

The normal thing today is that you have several devices connected to your home’s WiFi network. Who least of all already has a mobile phone and a smart TV, but you can also have laptops, smart speakers, robot vacuum cleaners, tablets, devices connected to the television and more. And of course, all these devices are competing with each other to use your WiFi signal.

There are several ways you can organize these devices so that you have a stable connection. You can change the WiFi channel to use the one that is least saturated by neighbors on your network, and you can organize your devices in the 2.4GHz and 5GHz WiFi bands so that each one uses the one that best suits them.

But even so, sometimes this is not enough, simply because there are devices that manage to monopolize a larger network. To avoid this there is this 30 centimeter rule, in which it is said that Your connected devices must be at least 30 centimeters away from the router. Come on, it’s not good to leave one of your devices connected to the WiFi right next to it.

And why is this happening? Well, as Aman Bhatti, director of proposals at Sky Broadband, explained to The Sun, when you have a connected device glued to the router, This device will take over the signal strength. By taking over and monopolizing it, this device connected to the WiFi near the router will cause the signal to be distributed in a less uniform and worse way, creating interference and affecting the speed of the rest of the devices.

Here, what you should keep in mind is that 30 centimeters are a minimum distance, and it is advisable that you keep the device further away to avoid further interference. There are even devices such as smart TVs where a distance of between 1.5 and 1.8 meters is recommended.

In addition to this, remember that there are many other ways to amplify your WiFi signal. These range from where to place the router so that its signal is better distributed to your home, to changing the WiFi channel, choosing between the 2.4GHz and 5GHz WiFi bands, or the placement of the antennas. And if they are not enough, you can use WiFi repeaters, PLC devices or Mesh networks to amplify it.

