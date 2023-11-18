Thanks to this offer you can get the MSI Thin GF63 12VE-021XES for less than 870 euros.

The MSI Thin GF63 12VE-021XES has a 12th generation Intel Core i7 processor

We have good news if you were waiting for Black Friday to buy a gaming laptop, the MSI Thin GF63 12VE-021XES is on sale on Amazon and has a 21% discount. This team It has a next-generation NVIDIA RTX graphics card and a high-performance Intel processor. What it includes is the operating system. Therefore, if you finally get it, you will have to install Windows 11 on your own.

The MSI Thin GF63 12VE-021XES has a recommended price of 1,099 euros when it is not on sale, but now you can get it for 869 euros on Amazon. This means that If you take advantage of this offer you save 230 euros. Needless to say, it is a highly recommended gaming laptop. In fact, user reviews are very positivehence it has a rating of 4.1 stars out of 5.

At the technical specifications level, this laptop has a 15.6-inch IPS screen with Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels) and 144 Hz refresh rate, an Intel Core i7-12650H processor that offers excellent performance in demanding games and programsan NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, 16 GB of RAM and a 1 TB NVMe SSD.

With this configuration it is a more than solvent device to play in 1080p with high graphics. It is also valid for work. In fact, it excels in video editing and other tasks where a powerful computer is recommended. Now, it is not highly recommended to use it connected to the power if we want to take advantage of its full potential. On the other hand, and focusing on connectivity, it integrates x1 USB 3.2 type C Gen1, x3 USB 3.2 type A Gen1, x1 HDMI, Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6. In this sense it is a fairly complete device.

As you can see, the MSI Thin GF63 12VE-021XES is an excellent option for all those looking for a powerful and affordable laptop. It is a team that surprises with its performance. Regarding the latter, you can move titles such as Alan Wake II. Finally, we remind you that if you don’t want to miss the best deals you can follow Black Friday 2033 live. Everything seems to indicate that in the coming days there will be many more products at knockdown prices, so you better pay attention.

