

COA personnel on the ground are guilty of discrimination, says Kortekaas in this week’s Roze Golf. “There are couples who are treated unequally. The asylum seekers are housed in containers with sleeping space for three people. Heterosexual couples are assigned one container; For LGBT couples, a third person is placed at random, without taking into account the orientation of the third person.” Things are also going wrong with meal distribution, according to Kortekaas. Hetero couples can pick up a meal for each other, but LGBTI couples are not seen as family, so they both have to wait in line. “Even a COA employee mentioned it this way: you are not married. Point. If you have already been in a relationship for six or sometimes more years and you come from a country where you as an LGBTI person could never enter into a marriage, then it is so serious that you receive these kinds of accusations. You are deeply ashamed of that.”