The limited edition version of 25 examples of the Shotgun 650 arrives as a preview, presented at the Motoverse in Goa, India with the claim “Inspired by custom, for custom”. The standard version is also coming, that’s when

November 27, 2023

25 examples, but reserve them for the fastest among those present at the Motoverse of Goa, theevento Royal Enfield which is held every year and which brings together the Indian brand community for three days of music, dirt track races and an infinite plethora of activities focused on the world of Royal Enfield, including presentations of new models or previews.

The Shotgun 650 Motoverse Editionis exactly halfway: it is a preview of the definitive “standard” model which will arrive in dealerships at the beginning of 2024 but also a model in its own right given that it is a limited edition of 25 copies in special colorunveiled in Goa to celebrate the entry into the range of the new one roadster neo-retro which starts from concept SG650 seen at EICMA 2021 and to pay homage to the culture of customization. Unfortunately for those who might want one, the Motoverse Edition was built in just 25 examples which could be booked until midnight on November 25th and was reserved for Motoverse participants.

The Shotgun 650 it is based on the well-known emerging platform around the 47 horsepower 650 cc twin-cylinder engine of the Continental GT and Interceptor 650, as well as the Super Meteor 650, but declined in a roadster key projected on the future of the motorbike, a projection underlined by the unique livery with motifs neon. The technical data have not been declared for now but what we can deduce from the photos is the frame with moderately advanced footrests, the 18 inch front wheel with 100/90 tire and 17-inch rear with 150/70 rubber (a unique pairing in the Indian twin-cylinder range), glossy black crankcase covers, Bybre braking system and clutch and front brake levers equipped with adjusters for adjustment of the distance. The passenger seat appears to be removable through a mechanism that can be operated with the ignition key and in its place it is possible to mount a plate to accommodate luggage, the fork is Showa and the instrumentation is that already seen on the Scram 411 and is enriched by the turn navigator -by-turn Tripper.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edition, arriva la roadster neo-retro

More than that, assuming that all these features will be shared with the standard version, we couldn’t tell you: but we’re sure that It’s not too long until the version that we will find in dealerships will be revealed soon.