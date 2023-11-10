Going to try a motorbike up in the Himalayan chain is splendid. The journey is already interesting in itself due to the contact with a population and culture far from what we are used to. Then there is the landscape, wonderful, monumental. And the food, the smells – it’s all different and attractive and we are super happy that Royal Enfield organized the test of the new Himalayan here. It really is a bike suited to this place. Here, for a thousand reasons which we will talk about in depth in the December issue of Motociclismo, you cannot go fast and you need a simple but suitable vehicle to tackle any terrain. She is exactly this and in this sense she has not changed compared to the previous one. Indeed, despite a dynamism unknown to the first “Hima”, it has improved where it already seemed unbeatable: the relationship between commitment required and ability to move everywhere. It’s slimmer (you can touch it better), it is slightly lighter, it has even more ground clearance, it has better suspensions (they copy well, conveying greater safety), it has map navigation on the instruments, it has a super “soft” clutch, an effective management system idle speed which helps to prevent the engine from stalling when starting off, a natural driving position which is pleasant both when sitting and standing, excellent autonomy – the on-board computer recorded an average mileage of around 31.5 km/l, in fact, at the end of the first day of driving we had covered 250 km with still half a tank to use, according to the gauge.

If coming this far has a downside, it’s the altitude. Just as walking 100 meters uphill to take a photo makes you feel severely short of breath, the brilliance of an engine is put to the test. “At this height we lose between 30 and 40% of the power” the technicians of the Indian company tell us, while showing us on a graph how the torque and power curves of the new single-cylinder are completely different compared to the past. Total, here in Spiti Valley the new Hima is slightly brighter than the old one, in the lows and mids. We are trying the evolution of a bike that had one of its very few weak points in its lack of power, equipped with a new engine that was created precisely to provide a completely different punch, and… the thin air (cit.) thins out the difference. It must be said that the fact that the new Hima is at this level slightly brighter than the old one in the lows and mids suggests that at lower heights (we drove between 2,500 and 4,000 meters above sea level) ahas a very different character. Hypothesis somewhat supported by the fact that at high altitudes, altitude or no altitude, it goes significantly better with, among other things, a nice convincing reach up to the limiter. Even with some excessive vibration on the handlebars and footrests, unfortunately, noticeable from 5,500 rpm onwards.

It must be said that they are low frequency vibrations, therefore not particularly annoying; they are there, they can be felt and it would be better if they weren’t there: but they can be tolerated without major problems. The gearbox is good, the response to the throttle is sweet and the regularity of operation at the lower speeds is excellent. This single-cylinder engine runs like clockwork even below 2,000 rpm and resumes speed without a complaint and with a certain determination (net of what has already been said). It’s a great bike to ride, the new Himalayan. It is precise, reassuring. It curves well in narrow areas and likes where it is smooth. It is balanced at low speed and always natural in its movements. It retains all the good characteristics it shows on asphalt off-road: it’s easy and goes everywhere, and if you feel like going at a good pace it doesn’t hold back. It seems to have a certain weight on the front end (it’s not easy to lift the wheel to overcome obstacles), yet it doesn’t “get under”, even where there is little grip. It now also has a dedicated off-road ABS mode, which works very well. If there is one area in which it has remained too faithful to the past, it is the functioning of the front brake. To obtain intense decelerations you need to pull the lever with seven fingers; ok the modulability (excellent), but a little more power with the same force applied to the lever it certainly wouldn’t have hurt.