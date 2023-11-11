loading…

JAKARTA – It has been more than a month since the conflict between Palestine and Israel broke out, and it is even getting fiercer. Israel, with all its superiority in the military field, is blindly bombarding the Gaza Strip, an area ruled by Hamas.

The action was carried out in response to the attack carried out by the Palestinian Islamic resistance group on October 7 which killed 1,200 Israeli civilians, initially said to be 1,400, and kidnapped more than 200 people.

Even though the international world continues to condemn the brutal actions carried out by Israel, there are a number of world leaders who support Israel on the grounds that the Zionist state has the right to defend itself. Most of them are Western leaders who have long been known as Israel’s allies.

The following is a list of world leaders who support Israel’s brutal actions, summarized from a number of sources.

World Leaders Who Support Israel

1. Joe Biden (AS)



As a strong ally of Israel, the United States (US) is at the forefront of defending it. US President Joe Biden confirmed his support for Israel shortly after Hamas launched a surprising attack. He even believed that Hamas beheaded Israeli babies before it was finally clarified by the White House.

He even rejected the possibility of a ceasefire even though the international community asked for it to be done in order to provide assistance to civilians in the Gaza Strip.

Instead, Biden reportedly asked Israel to impose a humanitarian pause which Israel said had been accepted.

2. Emmanuel Macron (Prancis)



French President Emmanuel Macron in an interview with the BBC asked Israel to stop bombing the Gaza Strip because there was no justification for it. He also called for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Even though he tries to be balanced regarding the conflict in the Gaza Strip, this does not preclude his support for Israel.

During his visit to Israel at the end of October, Macron showed his solidarity with Israel.