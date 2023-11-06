Suara.com – The Prabowo-Gibran National Campaign Team (TKN) is filled with various groups ranging from professionals, retired TNI-Polri officers, to artists and celebrities. Several names that are already known to the public are included in it.

Based on the announcement of the Prabowo-Gibran TKN structure which was made in Kemang, South Jakarta on Monday (6/11/2023), TKN has a Fanta Commander consisting of entrepreneurs, musicians, Instagram celebrities and actors. They are tasked with gaining votes from young people.

For example, the Chair of HIPMI Jaya, Sona Maesana; Musician Reza Oktovian alias Reza Arap; Celebrity Willie Salim; vocalist of the band Ungu, Sigit Purnomo Said alias Pasha Ungu, to Instagram celebrity and businessman Arief Muhammad.

The chairman of TKN Prabowo-Gibran, Rosan Roeslani, said that his party deliberately recruited many young people to join the successful team.

“Indonesia’s future is in the hands of young people. And in 2045 it will be in the hands of young people,” said Rosan, Monday afternoon.

“We see that currently represented by Mas Gibran, to accelerate, whether it is cooperating with the terms, supporting, developing, and also encouraging them to play an active role,” he continued.

Moreover, the majority of voters in the 2024 election are young people. He feels that by inviting young people into his team it will increase electability.

“So that’s what we are trying to collaborate with from all levels of millennials and young voters in Indonesia,” he explained.

The following is a list of Prabowo-Gibran TKN Fanta Commanders

Chief Commander of Fanta (Young Voters): M. Arief Rosyid Hasan

Deputy Commander Fanta:

1. Rahayu Saraswati

2. Dyah Roro Esti

3. Jerry Sambuaga

4. Sigit Purnomo Said

5. Verrel Bramasta

6. Surya Utama

7. Name Anjani

8. Irene

9. Ulta Levenia Nababan

10. Rizky Natakusuma

11. Osco Olfriady Letunggamu

12. Doni Saputra

13. Akmal Farhamsyah

14. Wawan Sugiyanto

15. Dedek Prayudi

16. Ryano Pandjaitan

17. Ahmad Romzi

18. Anggawira

19. Arief Muhammad

20. Reza Oktavian (Reza Arap)

21. Willie Salim

22. Sona Maesana