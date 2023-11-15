Rally Japan is the last round of the 2023 WRC and will take place this weekend. It is Toyota Racing’s home race and they will get there having already won everything that was up for grabs this season.

First he won the Constructors’ world title, still beating Hyundai Motorsport by a long shot, then Kalle Rovanpera took home the second consecutive Drivers’ world title after the one he deservedly won in 2022, a season in which he had dominated far and wide also thanks to a series of victories that had already closed the title discussions halfway through the season.

12 months ago Toyota, on the strength of two titles just like today, had missed the opportunity to seal the great season in the best possible way by being defeated in its home race by Thierry Neuville and Martijn Wydaeghe, the Hyundai crew who took home the victory in opposing land.

This year Toyota wants to make up for it and close yet another season as a queen in style by winning in front of its fans. Both Kalle Rovanpera and Takamoto Katsuta will race in Japan with two special helmets, designed specifically for the last event of the year before the (little) rest and preparation for the following season.

Photo by: TOYOTA GAZOO Racing

The helmet of Kalle Rovanpera, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

What arouses more curiosity is the helmet of the fresh two-time reigning world champion. Rovanpera has abandoned the classic design used until the Central European Rally to embrace a new one. The background is light blue and white, with waves above the yellow sun and the red circle of the Red Bull branding.

The lower part is very beautiful, with several samurai drawn in profile and from behind on the side and rear part. The last detail, the most important one, then steals the eye. We are talking about the “Two time WRC World Champion” writing on the shell. The writing is blue, but is surrounded by two golden rows of laurel leaves.

Without any pressure for the world rankings, Rovanpera will be able to chase that victory that Toyota particularly cares about. He will do it with a brand new helmet and with his mind clear of any objective other than giving his best.

