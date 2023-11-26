When almost no one believed in Pecco Bagnaia’s talent, one person bet on him. And he wasn’t wrong. Valentino Rossi has always been far-sighted, both in his career as a rider and as a team manager and mentor to young riders. In little Francesco he had seen something. Now “Pecchino” has grown up and become a two-time MotoGP world champion, becoming the first Italian to repeat the title after the Doctor.

If the first world championship, last year, came after a record comeback over a Fabio Quartararo in crisis, the second, today’s, was sweaty until the end, with a rival who didn’t leave him breathing space until the end . Jorge Martin was a very tough opponent, but Bagnaia never gave up and believed in it all the way.

Valentino also believed it, once again, as he rushed to Valencia this weekend to support his boys, one of whom was flying towards the second world championship: “I got very excited yesterday morning with Pecco, from Q1 he did everything perfect . He passed in Q2, he almost took pole there and I thought ‘he won the world championship there’. But after he chose the medium in the Sprint, everyone had some doubts because the last race is tough anyway. But today he was perfect, he was very good.”

Already on Saturday in Valencia, the Doctor had offered his point of view on the situation, which almost seemed to worsen after a tire choice that turned out to be the wrong one. But as we know, Pecco is the Sunday man and during the season he has always shown that he has an edge in the long race. That’s how he was again this time, dispelling any doubts that may have flashed in everyone’s minds on the Spanish Saturday afternoon.

Bagnaia succeeded in the feat that Valentino was unable to achieve: winning with a Ducati. He did it not once, but twice in a row. To date, the Desmosedici is the best bike on the grid, the most coveted. Who would have thought it when the Doctor decided to embrace the Borgo Panigale project in 2011? “Unfortunately, Ducati and I didn’t get along for two or three years, because in any case already in 2015 the bike was going very well and they were ready to win. Except that I was in a hurry because I was already old and so I returned to Yamaha and it went well because I managed to win and be competitive again.”

Today, however, Ducati is so competitive that it is even more attractive than an official team. This is the case of Marc Marquez, who today took part in his last race with Honda and, after 11 factory seasons, will wear the Gresini colors to ride the Desmosedici which will be one year older. Marc in Ducati was a cyclone that hit the MotoGP just with the market maneuvers, let alone on the track.

“In my opinion, Marquez’s arrival in Ducati next year will be a very interesting thing to see, how Ducati will handle it. Because on paper he has Gresini’s bike, which is the one from this year like we have. We’ll have to see and in my opinion it will be very dangerous anyway. Our team will have to be in shape,” warns Valentino.

We won’t even have to wait too long to look forward to 2024. The new season starts as early as Tuesday with the first official tests. In Valencia, the garage shutters are being pulled up again to get a first taste of what next year will be like. The Mooney VR46 team presents itself with the GP23, having lost hopes of being supplied like the officials.

“We hoped for next year, in fact we defended Bezzecchi with our teeth, who we hoped would stay with us, just as we hoped that Ducati would give us the official bike, but instead they didn’t give it to us. We hope that next year there will be little difference between the two bikes like this year and we will be able to play for race victories with the Bez and be protagonists”, explains Rossi.

However, Marco Bezzecchi will not be alone in defending the colors of the Vale team. The driver from Viserba, third in the championship this year, will most likely be joined by Fabio Di Giannantonio. However, there is still a certain reserve about the name of the driver who will take Luca Marini’s place in the team: “So, there are two Italian drivers on the ballot. We’ll have to see. I’m just telling you that I’m the second one! Maybe I’ll ride with the Ducati on Tuesday. Jokes aside, these things always have very particular dynamics, as far as one can say or not.”

