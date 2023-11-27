Valentino Rossi will take part in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship for the 2024 season: all that was missing was the official presence of the ‘Doctor’ at the start of the top endurance series and it arrived with the publication of the entry list by the FIA ​​and ACO.

In fact, the BMW M4 GT3 #46 appears in the LMGT3 Class which Rossi will share with two companions yet to be named, one of whom could be Maxime Martin as a competitor with a Gold license, while the Bronze of the trio is still missing.

Their partner in the 2023 GT World Challenge, Augusto Farfus, has instead been nominated for car #31, as always prepared by Team WRT.

“I am thrilled to participate in the FIA ​​WEC, it is a step forward for me to participate in a World Championship, not only in Europe, but also to compete again on a global level”, commented Rossi, who will therefore also fulfill his dream of taking part at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

“I already know the car after this season, but the format with three drivers from three different licensing categories will be new for me. Overall, I think we will be very well positioned.”

Farfus adds: “Being selected by BMW M Motorsport for the FIA ​​WEC program is a great honor. I am very grateful for this and believe that the series will become the largest racing platform in the world next year, alongside Formula 1. We know the M4 GT3 and its technology, which will definitely help us. As well as the experience that Team WRT has already gained in the series.”

“Personally, I haven’t had much luck in my previous outings at Le Mans. Hopefully we can change that! In addition to the French 24h, I’m particularly looking forward to my home race in Sao Paulo.”

Photo by: SRO

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Maxime Martin, Augusto Farfus

Moving up to the Hypercar Class, there is also great anticipation in seeing the M Hybrid V8s in action and in the meantime we have the first two names of the competitors who will climb aboard the LMDh with Dallara chassis, again prepared by WRT.

Dries Vanthoor is the first driver of the BMW #15, while Sheldon Van Der Linde will take the wheel of the #20; the other four bearers of the Bavarian company will be chosen later, also in relation to the commitments that the brand will have to face in IMSA.

“I am delighted to be part of the WEC program of BMW M Motorsport. It is a dream come true for me to be able to compete in the highest class of endurance racing, so naturally I am aiming for good results,” comments Vanthoor.

“We have already carried out tests and by the start of the season we will have done a lot of work; we are very motivated to get off to a successful start. I am very proud to be part of this important programme.”

“I want to thank BMW M Motorsport and everyone who helped me reach this milestone in my career. We are now working tirelessly to bring some beautiful trophies to Munich.”

Van Der Linde adds: “It has always been my big dream to race at Le Mans. The fact that I now have this chance with the BMW M Hybrid V8 is simply fantastic. For the first time I will compete in an FIA World Championship, which is something very special to me.”

“We still have a lot of work to do before the start of the championship in Qatar, but I can’t wait to get busy with Team WRT and my colleagues. The WEC is raced on fantastic tracks, many of which I have to learn; however, adapting quickly to new tracks is one of my strengths.”

“I already know our LMDh from the IMSA series, which is a plus. The power and aerodynamics remind me a bit of the old DTM machines and racing this one is incredibly fun. I’m very excited about the challenge and, even though it’s important, we will try to have our say in the fight for the title.”

Photo by: BMW Motorsport

The presentation of the BMW M Hybrid V8

Andreas Roos, Head of BMW M Motorsport, says: “With the confirmation of our team for the Hypercar and LMGT3 classes, as well as the first drivers, our return to the FIA ​​WEC takes another important step. Team WRT is among the best globally in both the prototype and GT3 segments.”

“For sporting and logistical reasons, Vincent Vosse’s team was the most logical choice to field both the M Hybrid V8 and the M4 GT3. The official drivers we have appointed have the necessary driving skills and experience. Sheldon is already familiar with the M Hybrid V8 and Dries made a good impression during testing. Furthermore, he has already competed in Le Mans with an LMP2 prototype.”

“Valentino Rossi made an excellent debut at Le Mans this season, winning straight away in the M4 GT3. Overall, his first season as a factory driver has been very impressive. I am convinced that he will play an important role and will be a firm favourite. public in the FIA ​​WEC. Augusto Farfus, with his experience and skill, will be a fundamental pillar for the LMGT3 program.”

Vincent Vosse, Team Principal of WRT, comments: “What a privilege for us as a team to be able to field both two M Hybrid V8s and two M4 GT3s for BMW M Motorsport in the FIA ​​WEC! Even if we have two separate crews for the two projects, it will still be one tough challenge for WRT. But we love challenges!”

“We already know the drivers who will work with us very well thanks to our previous racing commitments. Starting with Valentino in the FIA ​​WEC is something truly special. We talked about it during our first meetings and now the circle is closing; we feel like having already ticked most of the boxes we talked about at the time.”

Read also: