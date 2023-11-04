There will be 18 cars in action on Sunday 5 November on the Bahrain track for the Rookie Tests of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship.

The 2023 season will end today with the 8h scheduled in Sakhir starting from 12.00 pm Italian time and from tomorrow some teams and manufacturers will remain in the Middle East to have some more or less young competitors test their cars.

There are 9 Hypercars that we will see in the desert, starting with the Ferrari 499P driven by Robert Shwartzman and Lilou Wadoux, official Ferrari Competizioni GT drivers, to whom the Maranello leaders will give the opportunity to test the Le Mans-winning prototype.

Great activity on the other hand at Toyota, given that the GR010 Hybrid will be shared by Joshua Pierson, awarded by the FIA ​​and ACO with the test of the LMH Campione, plus Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat, bearers of Lexus in the IMSA and ready to move on to the World Championship from next year. The trio will be followed by the official expert José Maria Lopez.

Vanwall has Job Van Uitert on the Vandervell 680 LMH, assisted by Esteban Guerrieri, while at Cadillac Nico Varrone will be rewarded for the title achieved in LMGTE AM on the Corvette by making him climb the V-Series.R together with the young Kyffin Simpson.

A day of recognition also in Porsche, with the DTM Champion Thomas Preining who will drive the 963 of Team Penske together with Laurens Vanthoor, and Pietro Fittipaldi who will take the wheel of Jota’s private car, saying goodbye to the team to fly in IndyCar from 2024. The Proton Competition will instead have René Binder and Julien Andlauer test its German LMDh.

Finally, Peugeot will travel with two 9X8s, the only one in the category to have a pair of vehicles. Stoffel Vandoorne will split between both, taking turns with Mikkel Jensen and Malthe Jacobsen.

Moving on to the LMP2 Class, among the five Orecas, all eyes are obviously on the #41 of Team WRT for Valentino Rossi; boss Vincent Vosse had promised the ‘Doctor’ a test of the 07-Gibson already at the beginning of the relationship between him and the Belgian team last year in the GT World Challenge, so here is the final opportunity to try his hand aboard a prototype .

WRT which will also bring its other GTWC driver, Charles Weerts, aboard the #31, waiting to find out whether the WEC guest Varrone will be assigned to this vehicle, or will get on the Jota #28 where there are currently none drivers indicated precisely because the title is still at stake between the latter and WRT #41.

Inter Europol Competition will have on board Clement Novalak, United Autosports Daniel Schneider and Prema the trio of PJ Hyett, Harry Tincknell and Paul-Loup Chatin.

Of the four GTEs present in Sakhir, three are AF Corse Ferraris: on the #21 we see Christoph Ulrich, a Swiss Bronze driver who has already had experience in LMGTE AM in the past, while our Nicola Marinangeli and Lorenzo Patrese will try the 488 GTE Evo.

Antoine Doquin earned an invitation from the FIA ​​WEC and ACO to sit in the category champion Corvette, followed by the official Nicky Catbsurg. They are joined by Timur Boguslavskiy, who won the GTWC Endurance with the Mercedes-AMG of the Akkodis-ASP Team teamed with Raffaele Marciello and Jules Gounon.

For all of them there will be two hours of testing in the morning and three in the afternoon

FIA WEC – Rookie Test: List of Entries