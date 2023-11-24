In the capital, thefts of motorbikes and scooters are on the rise. To understand if the stolen vehicle has a satellite anti-theft device for tracking, the thieves have devised a new technique

In Prati, a well-known Roman neighborhood, thefts of motorbikes and scooters I’ve been out of control for some time. The story emerges of a lawyer from Rome who had his motorbike stolen from under his law office for the second time in a year. The lawyer is just one of the many victims of thefts in the capital but especially in Wash – and also in the neighborhood Parioli – the situation is particularly criticism.

Thefts of scooters and motorbikes are commonplace and continue to rise inexorably. In Italy – in 2021 – some were stolen 74 per day or 3 every hour. In Lazio, again in 2021, the data from the Viasat 2022 Observatory highlight 4,868 theftswith the Honda SH 125 as the most attractive “prey” for thieves.

The new theft technique



With the advent of satellite anti-theft devices, thieves have had to review their strategies to avoid being caught red-handed. Once the motorbike, or scooter, has been stolen, the vehicle is loaded onto a van and moved from another part of the neighborhood or city. This technique is used to make it clear – to thieves without a shielded van – whether the vehicle is actually stolen whether or not equipped with the satellite anti-theft device. Finally, to avoid being noticed, they cover the motorbike with a cloth, so as to hide it. If the owner is unable to find the scooter, the all-clear is given.

A clever technique used by the thieves, but which was – fortunately – unmasked in a short time.